FARRAR, June



June Farrar, born June 18, 1941 in Jackson, Georgia, died peacefully November 23, 2020 at her home in Lithonia, Georgia following a long and courageous battle from renal failure. June is survived by her devoted spouse, Pat Fusco; her niece, Susan Mangham Powell; nephew, Bob Mangham, and many loyal friends.



June graduated from West Georgia College and Georgia State with advanced degrees in Counselling and focused her career and talents to the many fortunate students in the Clayton County School System. Her love for children was matched by her passion for God, good books, action movies, and times spent with friends and family.



She will be remembered as beloved, kind, and sweet natured; with a fun sense of humor, whose inner beauty drew people to her. June saw goodness in others they could not see in themselves.



As we look to the heavens, we will carry June in our hearts forever.



"Some people come into our lives, leave footprints on our hearts, and we are never the same." –Unknown.



