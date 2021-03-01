Farrar, Gresham

FARRAR, Dr. Gresham Talmadge



NOVEMBER 16, 1934 – FEBRUARY 4, 2021



Dr. Gresham Talmadge Farrar, Jr., BS, MS, DMD, a descendant of William Farrar (I), a 1618 English emigrant to Jamestown, Virginia, died at home surrounded by family on February 4, 2021, from natural causes. Captain Farrar, a maxillo-facial surgeon retired from the United States Public Health Service (USPHS) in 1981 when the USPHS Hospital located at State and Tchoupitoulas Streets, NOLA was closed by President Reagan. He was born on November 16, 1934 at Birmingham, Alabama, in the middle of the "Great Depression". He was preceded in death by his parents, Gresham Talmadge Farrar, Sr. and Jonnie Belle, (Chappell) Farrar and his beloved daughter, Debra Leigh (Farrar) Frueh of New Orleans (by his first wife) and his beloved son, Gregory Wayne Farrar of Atlanta (by his first wife). He is survived by Suzanne (Katz) Farrar, his wife of 44 years, and their son, Bryan Alan Farrar (Monica) of Covington, LA. Gresham is also survived by his much beloved wonderful children Cheryl Anne Ernst (John) of Atlanta and Leisa Kay Farrar of New Orleans, LA (previously Atlanta), by his first wife, Bertha Grace (Brown) Farrar and son in-law Doug Frueh, Slidell LA (previously Atlanta). He is also survived by his granddaughters Jennifer Frueh Labrador (Miguel), Madison Ernst Mantle (Justin), Kaiya Lorraine Farrar, Talia Antoinette Farrar, grandson Caelan Quinn Farrar and great grandson Logan James Labrador.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Munholland United Methodist Church, 1201 Metairie Rd., Metairie, LA 70005. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park Cemetery.



Due to current COVID guidelines, masks are required as well as social distancing for attendees.



The service will be live streamed through Munholland United Methodist Church.



The family invites you to share your fond memories and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com

