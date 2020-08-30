FARRAR, Gregory Wayne "Greg" Greg Farrar, age 59, of Decatur GA, passed away on August19, 2020. Greg was the loving son of Bertha Brown Farrar, Atlanta, and Dr. Gresham Talmadge Farrar (Suzanne), New Orleans. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Farrar Frueh. He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Farrar Ernst (John), Atlanta and Leisa Farrar, New Orleans and brother Bryan Farrar (Monica), New Orleans. Greg is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Greg graduated from Briarcliff H.S. (Atlanta) and Georgia State University. He loved his country and was moved to serve after the 911 attacks. Greg worked for the T.S.A at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport for the past 18 years. Being an avid runner, Greg participated in multiple Peachtree Road races and many marathons. Greg was a kind and caring man who will be deeply missed by his family. A memorial will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 virus. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of your choice.





