FARR, George



Mr. George "Bud" Farr of Sharpsburg passed away February 25, 2021 at the age of 90. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joy Farr and is survived by his children, Dennis Farr and his wife, Cindy of Sharpsburg, Karen Poucher and her husband, Claude of Sharpsburg; grandchildren, Stephen Farr, Scott Farr and his wife, Jamie, Kirk Poucher and his wife, Allie, Kent Poucher and his wife Emily, Karly Murray and her husband John, Jennifer Gareau and her husband, Marty, Ryan Puckett; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11 o'clock at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. Parrott Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-964-4800.



