Farmer, Patricia

FARMER (BOYLEN), Patricia "Pattie"



Patricia "Pattie" Farmer, 80, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away January 28, 2022 after a brave battle with a rare autoimmune disease.



She was a 1959 graduate of Murphy High School and a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. She thoroughly enjoyed her family along with decorating, shopping, being a homemaker and was a wonderful seamstress.



She is survived by her loving husband of 61 1/2 years of wedlock Arthur R. "Ronnie" Farmer, daughters Susan Ciccone and Lisa Braun, grandsons Joseph Smith, Matthew Longerbeam and Braxton Braun, granddaughters Stephanie Barfoot and Donna Ciccone and great grandson Kaden Michael, brother Herbert Lynn Boylen Jr. and sister Catherine Boylen Rice. She was preceded in death by their son Kenneth Michael Farmer.



To celebrate her memory, in lieu of flowers please donate to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choosing.

