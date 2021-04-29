FARMER, Michael
Michael Brian Farmer, 25, passed away April 25, 2021 from injuries sustained from a hit and run while walking his dog, Bruce.
Born in Gwinnett County and lived in Saint Cloud, FL before graduating from E.C.H.S. in 2014. A member of the middle and high school baseball team, he also loved playing and coaching Rugby. A graduate from Georgia College State University with a Masters in Accounting and employed as an Auditor for KPMG in Atlanta, GA.
Survivors include his parents, Brian and Cindy Farmer; sister, Madison Lee Farmer; grandmother, Patricia Purcell; aunts and uncles, Karen (Layne) Acrey, Raymond Ruebenson, Jr., Carol Felix, Donn Ruebenson, Dawn Granholm (Andy); numerous cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be 3 PM to 7 PM, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 2 PM, Sunday, May 2, 2021 in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to M.A.D.D.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 912-754-6421
Funeral Home Information
Strickland & Sons Funeral Home Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA
31326
