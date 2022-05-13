FARMER, Frank



Mr. Frank E. Farmer, 83, of Sandy Springs, passed away peacefully April 30, 2022 at his home. Mr. Farmer was the son of the late Louise Goldin and Hulett Farmer of Carrollton, GA. After high school he attended West Georgia College and transferred to the University of Georgia where he graduated in 1960. After college he enlisted in the Marines where he served 3 years as an infantry officer. He then joined C & S Bank as assistant branch manager. He took leave from the bank to volunteer for a tour of duty in Vietnam.



He married Brenda Elizabeth Bray in 1968 and the couple moved to San Clemente, California.



Upon his return he started a new career at the Atlanta Merchandise Mart where he eventually founded his own business, Bray- Farmer and Associates. He organized and implemented a sales force that covered the entire Southeastern States. He retired in 2004.



He served his country in active and reserve duties for over 34 years earning many citation and Medals including the Bronze Star and retired as a Colonel.



Frank was a kind and gentle person and a source of admiration for his accomplishments.



"We will sorely miss his presence among us as our representative of honorable and steady service to this country as well." Tom Bray



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's.



Mr. Farmer was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelly Farmer Blevins, and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Brenda Farmer; son, Kevin Farmer; grandchildren, Robert Mitchell Gordon, Kelsey Elizabeth Blevins; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth Earl Farmer and Jinx Princess Mangham Farmer; nephew, Trey Farmer; and niece, Mikki Farmer. A memorial service was at The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Rd, NW, Atlanta, GA 30305.



