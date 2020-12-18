FARMER (FLEMISTER), Birdie



Birdie Flemister Farmer, 78, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on Tuesday December 15, 2020. She was born in Augusta, Georgia on March 21, 1942, one of five children. She is preceded into death by her parents James Bryan Flemister and Audrey Lewis Flemister; her sisters, Jean McElfresh, Sarah Metz; and her beloved husband, Kenneth Rogers Farmer.



Birdie was born and raised in North Augusta, South Carolina. She moved to Atlanta, Georgia with Kenneth 1966. She became a lifetime member of Northside United Methodist Church. She was faithful to the church and served in every way she could. It was exceedingly rare for her to miss bible study, Wednesday night dinners, and 8:30am church on Sundays. She loved the Lord. Our loss is heavens gain!



Bridies life was devoted to being a loving, faithful, and wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. To know her was to love her.



She is survived by her sister, Tallulah Trimmier (Sidney), her son, Bryan (Rachel), daughter Kim Allen (Brett), and four grandchildren, Kyle (Courtney), Nicole, Ashley, and Dawson. We are forever grateful for the caretakers at The Social at Vining's for loving and caring for our sweet Birdie.



A private service will be held at Northside United Methodist Church following a private burial in North Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside United Methodist Church.



