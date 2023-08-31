FARLEY, Douglas "Doug"



Douglas Clayton Farley passed away peacefully on May 31, 2023.



Doug was born in Kansas City, Missouri on February 11, 1964. He grew up in Parsons, Kansas, a small town in southeast Kansas. He graduated from the University of Kansas and then attended two years of law school there before moving to Topeka.



On Halloween eve, 1992, Doug married Tamara (Tammy) Tanner in Kansas City, Missouri. They lived in Topeka for the first two years of marriage, where they welcomed their daughter, Grace Tanner, the greatest accomplishment of his life in August of 1994. Relocating to Atlanta in July 1994 to be closer to family, Doug lived outside of Kansas for the first time in his life. Having experienced many medical issues, Doug decided to be a stay-at-home dad rather than return to his profession in medical sales; this was his greatest joy, and he relished every single moment he spent with Grace before and after school, and poured all of his energy into raising her.



While Grace was his greatest love, he also loved golf and his Kansas Jayhawks! He grew up playing golf with his dad and was passionate about the game; he loved nothing more than a round of golf with his friends at the Atlanta Athletic Club, it brought him such joy. And it thrilled him when Grace decided to join her high school team, he followed her around the course at every match she played (rain or shine) and was her biggest cheerleader. He also shared his love of Kansas Basketball with her, and they returned to Lawrence to enjoy a game together many times.



Doug was a bright light in the lives of everyone who knew him, he always had a smile or kind word and rarely had a bad day.



A Celebration of Doug's life will take place on September 10, 2023 from 1-4 PM at the Atlanta Athletic Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Promise 686 an organization near and dear to him: https://promise686.org.



