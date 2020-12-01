Fannin, Linsey

FANNIN, Jr., Linsey



Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Linsey Fannin, Jr., age 89, of Atlanta, GA will be held at 1:00PM. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Reverend James Kirklin II, Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be held on December 1, 2020 from 2:00PM until 6:00PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. Mr. Fannin leaves to cherish his memories five children: Jerome Fannin, Janice Fannin- Scott, Linda Fannin-Watts, Velicia Denise Galaud and Daryl Lamar Fannin (Kindrica); twelve grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404)-758-1731.



