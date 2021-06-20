FANCHER, Paul Buford



The family of Paul Buford Fancher will be honoring his life this week. Paul would have celebrated his 91st birthday on June 15, 2021. He died on March 8, 2021 and joined Frances Jenkins Fancher, his wife of 67 years in their heavenly home.



Paul spent his early years in Chattanooga, TN. He attended colleges at TN Wesleyan, TN Tech and the University of TN. He had 11 years in the military which began when he joined the TN National Guard as a teenager and was later commissioned into the US Army Signal Corps.



While on active duty in Sokcho, Korea in 1953-54, Paul took many slides of local scenes. During a 1999 visit, the city of Sokcho learned of his rare photos, and in 2010 Paul was invited back to open an exhibition of his pictures at the Museum. He was celebrated as an Honorary Citizen for his collection.



Paul was employed for 35 years with "the telephone company", working in Knoxville, Orlando, New York, New Jersey and retiring from BellSouth in Atlanta.



Paul was a lifelong scouter of 57 years, serving as Scoutmaster and adult leader for Boy Scout Troop 268 at Chamblee First United Methodist Church for most of those years and later NE Atlanta District Chairman. He was awarded The Silver Beaver Award in 1984, Scouting's highest honor for service to youth.



Paul enjoyed a genealogy hobby for 50 years and became the Fancher Family Expert in the U.S. He published books on the Fancher Family, and left a large collection of family records to the New England Historic Genealogical Society and the LDS Church.



A strong and loving patriarch, an upstanding citizen, loyal friend, passionate genealogist, proud patriot and dedicated boy scout leader, Paul's legacy lives on in the many lives he has touched.



Paul was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Roy Schley Fancher and the late Audrey Brown Fancher.



Paul leaves his legacy to the care of his large grateful family. Children: Paul B. Fancher, Jr. (Barbara), Susan F. Meek (Dennis), Michael R. Fancher (Sandra), Karen F. Gordon (Will), Daniel L. Fancher (Lori) and "adopted son" Ron Barnes. Grandchildren: infant Shannon Fancher (deceased), Ben Fancher (Kelley), Jennifer Martin, Jessica Kight (Ty), Joshua Fancher (Allison), Emily Fancher, AnnMarie Fancher, Andrew Fancher, Tim Fancher, Ruth Fancher and Alison Brewer (Norm). great-grandchildren: Ty Kight, Caleb Kight, Taylor Kight, Harrison Brewer, Barrett Brewer, Aiden Kight, Collin Kight, Madeline Fancher, Patrick Fancher and Faye Frances Fancher. Paul leaves behind a brother Don Fancher (Sandie) and many cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.



A private inurnment service will be held on June 19, 2021 at Chamblee First United Methodist Church. A tribute to Paul may be viewed at www.chambleeumc.org/paulfancher . Paul would have been appreciative for donations to go to the Boy Scout Troop 268 at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341.

