FANCHER, Leah Alicia



Leah Alicia Fancher was called home to be with her Father in Heaven May 8, 2022, at the age of 49 after a 16 year struggle with Lyme Disease, rheumatological issues, and Myasthenia Gravis. She is survived by her husband Rusty and beautiful children Ashley and Alex of Canton, GA and Abby (Fancher) Diehl of Roswell, Ga. Leah was an amazing wife and mother who always put others before herself. Leah and Rusty were High School sweethearts who celebrated nearly 30 years of marriage. She loved playing Tennis and spending time with her family. Although she struggled with numerous health conditions, she remained strong in her faith and always found a way to bestow grace and kindness to those around her. A memorial service for friends and family will be at Darby Funeral Home in Canton, Georgia on May 12th starting at 11:00 AM.

