FANCHER, Frances Jenkins The family of Frances Jenkins Fancher is honoring her life this weekend. Frances would have celebrated her 86th birthday on October 11, 2020. She left us for her heavenly home and a seat in the choir of angels earlier this year on April 6, 2020. Frances had a life-long love of music. Christian from an early age, she faithfully raised her voice with the Chamblee First United Methodist Church for almost 50 years and as a soloist for the VA Hospital church services. Fran wonderfully sang at countless events over her life, including onstage in the roles of The Mother Superior in the Sound of Music and Guinevere in Camelot. One of the final highlights of her musical journey was stepping up to the mic at the Ryman Auditorium. Fran relished numerous, long and endearing friendships. A giver, she devoted much of her life to promoting these special relationships, spending time together, talking on the phone and sending cards. She will be remembered for her welcoming and compassionate heart. God gave us a loving and caring wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt filled with spirit, encouragement and joy. We have all been truly blessed by her presence in our lives. Frances was born in Chattanooga, TN, the daughter of the late Cecil Thomas Jenkins and the late Daisy Margaret Jernigan. She is survived by her husband Paul B. Fancher of 67 years. Our Matriarch leaves her legacy to the care of her large grateful family. Children: Paul B. Fancher, Jr. (Barbara), Susan F. Meek (Dennis), Michael R. Fancher (Sandra), Karen F. Gordon (Will), Daniel L. Fancher (Lori) and "adopted son" Ron Barnes. Grandchildren: Infant Shannon Fancher (deceased), Ben Fancher (Kelley), Jennifer Martin, Jessica Kight (Ty), Joshua Fancher (Allison), Emily Fancher, AnnMarie Fancher, Andrew Fancher, Tim Fancher, Ruth Fancher and Alison Brewer (Norm). Great grandchildren: Ty Kight, Caleb Kight, Taylor Kight, Harrison Brewer, Barrett Brewer, Aiden Kight, Collin Kight, Madeline Fancher, Patrick Fancher and Faye Frances Fancher. Fran leaves behind a Sister Margaret Wilson and many cherished in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. A private inurnment service will be held on October 10, 2020 at the Garden of Remembrance, Chamblee First United Methodist Church. All who were touched by Fran are invited to view an online Celebration of her Life at www.chambleeumc.org/francesfancher. In lieu of flowers, which Fran truly loved giving to others, she would have been appreciative for donations to the Chamblee First United Methodist Church Music Ministry. I sing because I'm happy. I sing because I'm free.

