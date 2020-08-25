FAMBRO, James Winston Passed away August 20, 2020. Services to be announced by Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., Decatur, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA
30032
