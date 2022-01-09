FALLOWS, Noel



Noel Fallows died peacefully on December 29, 2021 with his wife Kristin Pope and cousin Loren Snoddy by his side. Noel was born on December 25, 1961 in Liverpool, England, to William and Patricia Fallows. Although not of Catholic faith, Noel was blessed by then Cardinal Heenan, and he often referred to that blessing as a turning point in his life and a blessing that brought him the good fortune of a rich and fulfilled life. After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Liverpool, Noel moved to the United States in 1984 to pursue his career in Spanish and medieval studies. He received his Masters of Arts degree from the University of Georgia in 1986 and his doctorate from the University of Michigan in 1991. In 1992, Noel joined the faculty of the University of Georgia, beginning a career that spanned more than 30 years. Noel loved history, teaching and international studies, serving the University for more than 30 years as a well-respected and distinguished professor, administrator, and Associate Provost for Global Engagement. Noel was a man of many passions. He loved fashion and was proof that it was possible to wear a bow-tie successfully, indeed, with panache and flamboyance. He was an avid collector of militaria and had an impressive collection that was lovingly researched and displayed. He loved traveling the world, making friends and experiencing new cultures. And he could quote any line from the Aliens movie franchise. Mostly, Noel had a passion and joy for life, and could turn even the most mundane task into a memorable event. Noel was a true English gentleman through and through. He is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. His dry humor lit up any room, and his kindness did not go unnoticed. Noel is survived by his wife, best friend, and president of his fan club, Kristin Pope. He is also survived by his brother Colin Fallows, his mother-in-law Marguerite Pope, his brother-in-law David Pope, sister-in-law Pilar Espana, his nieces Sophia and Elizabeth Pope, and many beloved family and friends. In 2020, Noel and Kristin established The Kristin M. Pope and Noel Fallows Support Fund for International Veterinary Medicine, born from their shared passion for animals and world travel. This fund supports a UGA College of Veterinary Medicine student participating in a global animal health externship with the unique opportunity to develop sustainable, useful practices in developing communities alongside locals that will impact generations to come. The family asks that contributions be made to this fund in lieu of flowers. To mail your gift, please make your check out to UGA Foundation, include "In memory of Dr. Fallows" in the memo line, and mail to: University of Georgia Foundation University of Georgia Athens, GA 30602 Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

