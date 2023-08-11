FALLON, Thomas William "The Big Guy"



Thomas William Fallon, 81, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023, in the arms of his loving wife of 56 years, Diana. Thomas, fondly known as Tom or "The Big Guy" was born to Raymond and Margaret Fallon on March 19, 1942 in Appleton, Wisconsin. He had a brilliant mind and was a hard worker with a keen sense of humor, even as a young boy. Before attending Marquette University, Tom delivered newspapers around Appleton and spent summers helping his beloved Uncle Cecil on his farm. Perhaps this is what first ignited his love for reading and his passion for helping others. After serving in the US Army, Tom moved to New York City and began his career with Dun and Bradstreet. This is where he met the love of his life, Diana, and their journey began. Tom was passionate about the stock market, traveling the world, and sports. He was always happy to help others with financial insights, playing bar room trivia, and watching his grandchildren play ball. Although he loved going to Falcons and Braves games with his son, Tom remained a loyal Green Bay Packers fan to the end. Our family rock, Grandpa/Papa, has now joined the army of God. He is now reunited with his dear sisters, Kathleen and Maureen, whom he loved greatly and were such an important part of his life. With faith filled-hearts, we know he will continue to protect and care for his dear family. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Diana Fallon; son, Thomas Raymond Fallon and his wife, Anna; daughter, Melissa Fallon Healy and her husband, Emmet; and his eight adoring grandchildren, Thomas, Alyssa, Marie and John David Fallon, Aidan, Emmet Junior, William and Kathleen Healy. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Alpharetta, Georgia. We invite all family and friends to come join us in celebrating the life of our family rock, Tom, The Big Guy.



