FALLIS, Bentley Crowe



Bentley Crowe Fallis, 75, of Marietta, passed away on December 7, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1944, and was the son of the late Sherry and Gladys Fallis of LaGrange. He was a graduate of LaGrange High School and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of West Georgia. He taught for thirty years in the Cobb County School District, the majority as a Title I teacher at Harmony Leland Elementary School in Mableton. Bentley was an avid reader and an amateur genealogist who loved to do research at the Georgia Room of the Cobb County Library System. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-uncle, and he loved his roles as Papa and Uncle Bentley. He made friends everywhere he went, and he will be remembered for his laughter, his warmth, his prodigious memory, and his eccentric storytelling. He was a great fan of sacred harp music and a frequent attendee of sacred harp singings across the state of Georgia. Bentley was preceded in death by his parents Sherry and Gladys Fallis and his brother-in-law Russell Peel. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sara, his son Jeff, his daughter-in-law Jennifer Bogdanich, his beloved granddaughter Phoebe, his sister-in-law Linda Sherrill, his niece Leah Bennett, his nephew-in-law Justin Bennett, and his great-nieces and great-nephew Braylin, Brynlee, and Bryson Bennett. A private family funeral will be held on his birthday at Green Fork Cemetery in Millen. A memorial service will take place in Marietta in 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cobb Library Foundation. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

