Fallin, Joyce

FALLIN (RUSSOM), Joyce



1930 - 2021



Joyce Russom Fallin joined her Savior Jesus Christ and entered into rest on November 19, 2021. Joyce was born at Telfair Hospital in Savannah, GA on March 8, 1930 to the late Annice Dulmage Russom and William Horace Russom. After graduation from Savannah High in 1947 she worked at Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Beane then Southern Bell. After having four children and being a stay-at-home mom until her youngest was 17 she then went to work for Affiliated Mortgage, John Harland Check Co., Scott Hudgins Mortgage and Agnes Scott College from which she retired.



Her husband's job made it possible for them to live in a number of places in Georgia including Savannah, Macon, Waycross, Augusta and Stone Mountain. They also lived in Tampa and Miami Florida. They moved 13 times in 11 years. Each of their four children was born in a different city. The family moved to Stone Mountain where they remained for 39 years. Since her husband traveled a lot with his job she was very involved with their children. She was active in P.T.A., was a Cub Scout leader, Den Mother, a Girl Scout leader, and had Young Life meetings in their home. She loved cooking, sewing, gardening, walking and being outdoors in God's beautiful world.



The family became members of Allgood Road United Methodist Church immediately after they moved to Stone Mountain and were very involved in church activities. She was a first and second grade Sunday School teacher for many years. She also served on the Administrative Board. She and her husband Rusty were Communion Stewards and she was Worship Committee Chairman for a number of years. She was also on the committee that planned and oversaw the building of the new sanctuary at the church. In 2001 they moved to Suwanee and she and Rusty joined Duluth First United Methodist Church and the Steadham Sunday School Class where they were active in many ways. She served on the Care Committee making many Thanksgiving bags for the shut-ins in the church.



Her motto was God first, family second. The love for her family was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Walter Julian "Rusty" Fallin, her parents, her brothers and sisters-inlaw Vincent Horace Russom (Doris), Kevin Maurice "Bo" Russom (Cynthia), and many other relatives. She is survived by her son, Michael David Fallin (Kathryn), daughters, Kim Fallin White (John), Christa Lorinda Fallin, Annice Fallin Steinhart; grandchildren Emily Sandvall (Bryce), Hunter Fallin (Lauren), Scott White (Lindsey), Fallin Steinhart, Tammy Montgomery (Ted), Tiffany Mangham (Ryan), Kyle Murphy, Ally Murphy; Sarah Fallin Harmon, Lance Steinhart; 11 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



The celebration service of her life will be held Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 at Duluth First United Methodist Church. Visitation with family and friends will be held in the church Gathering Room at 1:00 before the service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Duluth First United Church will be greatly appreciated by the family. The funeral can be live streamed by visiting the following link, https://www.youtube.com/c/DuluthFirstUMCWorship. Bill Head Funeral Home & Crematory, Duluth Chapel, 770-476-2535.



