Fallaw, William

FALLAW, Sr., William H.



Bill Fallaw passed away peacefully at Seasons Hospice in Cummings, Georgia, on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the age of 95.



Bill grew up in the Atlanta area, in Brookhaven. At the age of 18, Bill was drafted and served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.



On returning from the war, Bill attended the University of Georgia, then started his career at C&S Bank where he had been an office boy before being drafted. Bill rose steadily during his 40+ year career with the bank, and at the time of his retirement in the mid '80's, he was the President and Chairman of the Board of the C&S Banks of Norcross.



In 1947, Bill had met Martha King (at the Venetian Pools on Scott Blvd. in Decatur. It's still there). They soon married and over the next several decades they raised four children who in turn started their own families, mostly staying in and around the Atlanta area, with Bill as the caring, supportive, and involved patriarch of the ever-growing close-knit clan. At the time of Martha's passing in 2020 they had been married 72 years! And the family has now grown to nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, and another on the way.



Bill was an avid golfer in his lifetime and a member of the Dunwoody Country Club. And it would not tell the complete story of Bill's life without mentioning the entire family's devotion to watching the Georgia Bulldogs football team.



Bill is preceded in death by his wife Martha and their son William H. Fallaw, Jr., and is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Tim and Cheryl Fallaw, daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Phil Savage, son and daughter-in-law Chris and Lori Fallaw, daughter-in-law Carole Fallaw, Bill Jr.'s widow, and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 16 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe Hill. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 17 at 10:00 AM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Oglethorpe. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Brookhaven United Methodist Church.



