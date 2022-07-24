FALCON, George



October 10, 1943 –



July 18, 2022



George Anthony Falcon passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2022, surrounded by family, after fighting a fierce, brave battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.



George was the oldest of six children born to Hector Gregory Falcon, and Julia Alvarez Falcon in Houston Texas on October 10, 1943. As an infant, they returned to their hometown, Tampa Florida. George attended Hillsborough High School and graduated with a BA in business from the University of South Florida. George proudly served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. After the Marine Corps, George began his career with Earnst & Earnst as a CPA, but spent most of his career with Georgia-Pacific, head quartered in Atlanta Georgia. In 1997, his career took him and his wife Joyce, overseas. George was the CFO of a Switzerland based subsidiary of Georgia Pacific with offices in London, and Hong Kong. He later oversaw the London office. While overseas, he developed a deep love for art and antiques. George was a wine enthusiast, a food connoisseur, and had a lifelong love for fitness and running. One of his favorite things to do was watch his three grandsons participate in sports and school events. He was always one of the loudest fans in the crowd, cheering on his grandsons. George cherished his wife Joyce, whom he met when she was 15 years old. He loved spending time cooking with Joyce and watching sunsets over the Gulf of Mexico. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce H. Falcon; daughter Christina Falcon Parker; son, Brett Anthony Falcon; son Brian Gregory Falcon; and grandchildren, Middleton, George, and Charlie, all of Atlanta, GA; his five siblings: sister Nancy Papps; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Dana Falcon; sister and brother-in-law, Victoria (Vickie) and Nick Vinke; brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Kathy Falcon; brother and sister-n-law, Patrick and Vanessa Falcon. He was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A mass will be held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church at 705 Spalding Drive Sandy Springs, GA on August 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM, followed by a "Celebration of Life" at the Capital City Country Club, 2:00-5:00 PM, located at 53 W. Brookhaven Drive, Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org



