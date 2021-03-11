Faith, David

X

David Anthony Faith, age 54 of Conyers, died Sunday, March 7, 2021. He is survived by his mother, Carol Faith; step-father, Peter Alvarez; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lorraine and Chip Kelley, Mandy Zuver; step-sisters and brothers-in-law, Lissette and Jason Antonini, Nicolette and Travis Williams; nieces and nephews, Ty and Ashley Kelley, Nathan and Brittany Kelley, Phillip and Eryn Kelley, Cameron Zuver, Taylor Zuver, Tanner Williams, Austin Williams, Angelina Antonini, Lilliana Antonini; great-nephews, Tate Kelley and Aiden Kelley. David, best known as Uncle David, was an avid sports enthusiast and a loyal Georgia Tech fan. Uncle David was a kind, selfless person who never met a stranger and was everyone's best friend. He will be missed but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make a donation to the charity of their choosing in Uncle David's name. Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Scot Ward's Green Meadow Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Rd., Conyers, GA, 770-483-7216.

