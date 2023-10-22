FAGAN, Richard T.



Richard T. Fagan, 81, passed away surrounded by family on October 15, 2023, in Hiawassee, Georgia. Rich lived the American Dream. The oldest of five siblings from Queens, NY, he graduated from Brooklyn Tech, in 1960. He attended Purdue University on a Navy ROTC scholarship, graduating in 1964. Rich loved flying. He flew the P-3 for the Navy during the Vietnam War, earning an Air Medal and reaching the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After the Navy, Rich moved to Atlanta and flew for Eastern Airlines. While flying, he graduated law school and built a real estate law practice. Rich practiced law in Atlanta for four decades. He also gave back via Catholic Charities Crisis Pregnancy Program and the Children's Friendship Project for Northern Ireland. Rich retired to Lake Chatuge where he enjoyed books, sports, sudoku, and boat rides with grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Patrick (Caroline), and Colin (Gretchen); and four grandchildren. Rich's funeral is October 26, 10:30 AM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, followed by a lunch reception at Ansley Golf Club. Burial will occur later at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Atlanta's Veterans Empowerment Organization. https://pages.elevate.salesforce.org/veohero/donate-here-in-memory-of





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