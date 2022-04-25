ajc logo
Faas, Marilyn

FAAS, Sr., Marilyn

FAAS, Sr., Marilyn Hines 78, brought joy, love, humor, strength, and wisdom into every room she entered. Born in New Haven, CT, she grew up in Cheshire, CT and then Godfrey, IL with her parents and two brothers. She earned an undergraduate degree in speech pathology from Saint Louis University and a master's degree in speech pathology from the University of Central Florida. She dedicated her life to raising her children and providing speech pathology to at-risk and special needs children and adults, despite moving 14 times for her husband's career. She worked for the Orange County School System for over 30 years, where she spent many years testing preschool aged children for disabilities. She also taught speech pathology at the University of Central Florida. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, served as a perpetual adoration guardian for over 20 years, and loved the Catholic faith. She loved to shop, especially for bargains. Marilyn spent the last four years living in Atlanta, GA surrounded by family. Marilyn passed away peacefully in her sleep from Alzheimer's Disease on March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, John F. Hines; mother Lucy Hines; brother, John (Lisa) Hines; and father of her children, Peter R. Faas, Sr. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Tom (Marleen) Hines; and her children, Peter (Young) Faas, Jr., Christine Faas, and Brian Faas; granddaughter, Alexandra Faas; and many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Funeral Mass at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Roswell, GA, will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Marilyn's name to: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. You can make a donation online here or go through the Choa.org website and click "Donate now".




