Obituaries
3 hours ago

EZZARD, Polly Ann

Polly Ann Ezzard went home to be with our Lord on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren after a short illness. The family asks you to join them for a celebration of her life at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Wages and Sons Funeral Home, 1031 Lawrenceville Highway Lawrenceville, GA 30046. The family welcomes you to a visitation which will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 PM on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Polly was the wife of Dr. George P. Ezzard of Lawrenceville, GA for 50 years prior to his passing. She was a graduate of Tift College. Polly met her beloved husband while being employed by the CDC as a microbiologist. She was a devoted Christian and dedicated her life to the Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Polly instilled her strong Christian values into all she met, especially her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. She worked tirelessly alongside her husband to care for her family and the people of Lawrenceville and Gwinnett County. All of their many patients have always remained in her heart and prayers. Polly grew up in Oakboro, NC with her five brothers and sisters, in which three of whom have predeceased her. She was taught her love for the Lord by her mother Margaret. Polly made a lasting impression to all she met with her kind and loving nature. Her passing will leave an emptiness in many hearts, especially those of her family. Polly is survived by her brother, Aaron and Betty Honeycutt of NC; four-sisters-in-law of NC and GA; daughters and sons-in-law, Rick and Maryanne Haddock, Scott and Margaret Scheunemann, Carolyn Ezzard Campbell; grandchildren, Ron and Krista Marshall, Tiffany Marie Haddock, Tara and Rocky Haddock, Kara Scheunemann, Kathryn and Charles Davis, Jonathan Campbell, Elizabeth Campbell; great-grandchildren, Pierce Marshall, Eden Marshall, Rylee Haddock, Baby Haddock due in May; along with 22 nieces and nephews. The family asks for donations to be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Association or Alzheimer's Association in Polly's honor. We ask you to pray for the family during this time of sorrow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com.




Funeral Home Information

Wages & Sons Funeral Home - Gwinnett Chapel

1031 Lawrenceville Hwy. NW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.wagesandsons.com/

