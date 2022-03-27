Ewing, Nancy

EWING (HOUSE), Nancy



Nancy House Ewing, 89, of Atlanta died at home on March 18, 2022 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.



She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur B. Ewing Jr., and her son, Daniel Ewing. Survivors include: her children, Susan Kincaid (Ken), Patricia Ewing, Laura Miltner (Eric), Charles Ewing (Jeri), grandchildren, Jenny Ehlers (Erik), Julia Mazer (Ari), Ansley Kincaid (Joe Cunliffe), Eleanor Miltner, Zelda Miltner, Arthur Miltner, Andrew Ewing, Charles Ewing, Jr. (Amy), and 3 great-grandchildren.



Nancy grew up in Winder and attended GSCW in Milledgeville. As a young adult she moved to Atlanta where she married and raised her children. Her life's focus was caring for and nurturing those she loved. The ultimate homemaker, Nancy's sumptuous family dinners and homemade birthday cakes were legendary. She entertained with grace and ease. Creative and resourceful, Nancy was a talented seamstress. Her creations ranged from Halloween costumes to Laura Ashley wedding gowns to draperies to slipcovers and upholstery. Nancy loved music, from children's recitals and band concerts to the Atlanta Symphony. She was a voracious reader and avid gardener. Travels to Europe and Costa Rica with her husband, Arthur, beach trips, cross country camping trips and vacations with family were highlights. A strong, independent woman, she encouraged and supported her children's independence, education and interests in life. Nancy leaves her family the legacy of her well-lived life, strong moral compass and everlasting love.



