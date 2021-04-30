<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EVJEN, Karen Sue<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Karen Sue Evjen - 77, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on April 26, 2021, at Emory Johns Creek in Johns Creek, GA, after suffering a stroke. Karen was a double cancer survivor who had an amazing ability to remain positive in the face of challenging health issues. Now, she is finally at peace with God and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Karen was born in Independence, Kansas to Ed and Ethel Cornett on July 11, 1943. After graduating from Kansas University, Karen married Lowell Evjen and they raised their family together in Sandy Springs for the next 36 years until his passing. She was blessed with finding a second love and married Dan Rickett and spent many happy times at Lake Hartwell with him and his children, Anna Smith (Mike) and Chandler Rickett. Karen spent many years as a kindergarten and first grade teacher at Peachtree Presbyterian and Esther Jackson schools in Atlanta, GA. Anyone who knew Karen knows she loved to travel, especially to be by the water at the beach or at the lake house with her husband Dan and his family. She also loved to spend time with her three grandkids and to play golf and bridge with her many friends.<br/><br/>Karen is survived by her sister, Debby Rozier (John); her two children, Kristine Evjen and Brian Evjen (Monica); and her three grandchildren, Isobelle Evjen, Anderson Evjen, and River Evjen; and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Colin; her husband, Dan Rickett; and her first husband, Lowell Evjen. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA with visitation at 10 AM, followed by the service and reception at 11am. The family will hold a private graveside service at Arlington Memorial Cemetery in Sandy Springs, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's name to the American Cancer Society.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLmcdonaldandson43.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>