EVINS, Susan



Susan Cochrane Evins died August 15, 2022 at the age of 86. A native Atlantan, Susan was wife of Samuel Nesbitt Evins IV, her beloved husband of fifty three years who predeceased her.



Born in Atlanta on September 13, 1935 to parents Edward Harding Cochrane and Suzanne Arrington (Simmons) Cochrane, her mother died when Susan was nine. She and her sister were cared for and influenced by extended family from Charlotte, NC, who helped them grow resilience and a strong faith.



Susan attended Spring Street Elementary School and Washington Seminary, both in Atlanta. She graduated from West Palm Beach High School, (FL) where her father moved for his employment with General Motors as the owner of a Buick dealership. She attended Sullins College in Bristol, Virginia, and transferred to The University of Georgia, graduating with a degree in Education. While a student, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.



Susan was known as the quintessential lower school teacher, with a career in Atlanta spanning from Liberty Guinn Elementary, St. Anne's Episcopal Church Preschool, The Little Lovett School, and finally to the Lovett School, where she taught first grade for over two decades. The legendary Mrs. Evins was a beloved first grade teacher for generations of families. She was known for her classroom atmosphere of warmth, lamps and teddy bears, ensuring all children felt safe, loved, ready to learn, and full of potential.



While attending the University of Georgia she met her future husband, Sam Evins IV. Married in 1958 they raised their family of four children in Atlanta. Susan was a gracious woman who loved interacting with all of God's creatures. Her welcoming, loving, generous nature always made others feel cared for and at home. Susan's hospitality was exemplified at her annual Christmas Eve open houses that she and Sam hosted for extended family and friends for over forty years.



An avid sports fan of the Atlanta Braves, Falcons and her beloved UGA Bulldogs, she came from an athletic family. Her grandfather, known as "Coach," was the football coach at Davidson College in Davidson, NC and her uncle, known as Chunk, was a two time Olympian and bronze medal recipient in the decathlon. Susan prided herself on being able to touch her toes well into her later years. In recent years, as a resident of Canterbury Court, she enjoyed her time exercising in the fitness center and pool with friends and the fitness staff.



From her beloved homes in Highlands, NC and St. Simons Island, GA, she enjoyed taking walks, gardening, visiting with friends, reading, puzzles, bird watching, and spending time with her schnauzers. If you knew Susan, you knew of her ubiquitous yellow legal pads, and many lists. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, the Junior League, and the Piedmont Driving Club, as well as a lover of the arts. Nana, as she was known to her two grandchildren, enjoyed reminiscing about the past and learning from the next generation, including her penchant for emojis.



Susan is survived by her four children, Eleanor Alexander Evins and her husband, Paul Winch of Hamden, CT; Samuel Nesbitt Evins V and his wife, Penny of Richmond, VA, and their children, Samuel Nesbitt VI and June Friend; Edward Cochrane Evins and his wife, Cathy of Chicago, IL, and Susan Arrington Evins of Atlanta, GA; and her sister, Floyd Elisabeth Cochrane of West Palm Beach, FL. The family would like to thank all who befriended, cared for and enriched Susan's life, especially during her years living happily at her cherished Canterbury Court.



The family will hold a private graveside service at Atlanta's Oakland Cemetery on Friday, August 26 at 10:00 AM and will welcome friends and family to the Piedmont Driving Club for a Celebration of Life on Friday afternoon from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to:



Highlands Biological Foundation



P.O. Box 580



Highlands, NC 28741







St. Simons Land Trust



P.O. Box 24615



St. Simons Island, GA 31522







The Lovett School



4075 Paces Ferry Road



Atlanta, GA 30327



