Everhart, Osteen

EVERHART (BLAND), Osteen "Teena"



Osteen "Teena" Bland Everhart, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.



A native of Alma, Georgia, Teena was born on May 7, 1933. She was the youngest of seven daughters of Clayton and Weltha (Stewart) Bland. Teena graduated from Bacon County High School with the Class of 1950.



Teena attended Truett McConnell Junior College, later graduating from Mercer University in 1958 with her BA in Psychology. She later attended Columbia University in New York City to further her studies in Social Work. She was devoted to the calling of working with orphan and foster children as part of the Fulton County Family and Children's Services. Later in life, she worked as an analyst for Merck, Sharp, and Dohme Pharmaceuticals.



Following her retirement from Merck, Teena enjoyed many years of travel abroad with her daughter Susanne. Teena was a well-known and beloved volunteer at the Carter Center. She was a proud lifetime member of the Presbyterian Women. Perhaps her greatest joy was as a member of the "knit-wits" making blankets and caps for premature and disadvantaged babies. She taught herself to quilt and speak Spanish later in life.



Teena is survived by her daughter, Susanne E. Kupiec and son-in-law David J. Kupiec, of Atlanta; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her six sisters and one brother.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 2 PM at The Kellett Chapel of Peachtree Presbyterian Church, 3434 Roswell Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305. Presiding will be Rev. Vicki Harrington Franch. A reception with food and refreshments will follow at the church. Honoring Teena's wishes, graveside services in Alma will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Atlanta Food Bank, a cause Teena was very fond of.



