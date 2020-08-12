Everett, Grace

EVERETT (BELL), Grace Bunting "Bunti" Grace Bunting Bell Everett (Bunti), age 67, passed away on August 8, 2020 at home in Gay, GA. She was born in Paris, KY on February 11, 1953 to Grace Faucette Bell and John Wilson Bell. Bunti is survived by her husband of 22 years, Willis Mead Everett, IV. After attending Stratford College, Bunti joined Delta Air Lines as a flight attendant where she retired after 32 years. She loved her travels whether for pleasure or work but coming home to their farm gave peace and balance to her life. Bunti and Willis collected antiques and art, finding joy in locating just the right piece. Besides relaxing on their farm in Gay, they especially enjoyed traveling to Montana, Little Cumberland Island, Kentucky, and the north Georgia mountains. In addition to her husband, Bunti is survived by her brothers John Douglas Bell (Billie) of Georgetown, KY and Ramsey Faucette Bell of Lexington, KY, her nieces and nephews, John Bell (Kate), Katherine Bell, Phillip Bell, Sophie Bell and Ramsey Bell, Jr., great-nieces and nephews, Parker, Gwen, Hank and Isaac Bell, her stepdaughter, Louise Gray Irwin Welch, her goddaughters, Abbie Waite Weeks and Charlotte Porcher Welch. Bunti's genuine, thoughtful and generous nature brought happiness to anyone she encountered. She had many young friends who considered her their second mother, to whom she freely shared her love, advice, and humor. She will be missed by her family and friends who were lucky enough to be a part of her life. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her name can be made to the Piedmont Brain Tumor Center, Meriwether County Animal Shelter or a charity of your choice. Cox Funeral Home, Manchester, www.coxfh.com.

