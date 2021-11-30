ajc logo
Everett, Alyce

Alyce Louise McGlone Everett, 98, passed away peacefully at home during her sleep on November 22, 2021. Mrs. Everett was born March 29, 1923, and raised in Dunmore, PA. She graduated from Marywood University and began her career after WWII as Head Dietician at New York's Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research. While in NYC, she met and married Richard C. Everett, from Nashua, NH, and later relocated to Atlanta in the early '50's. Mrs. Everett was predeceased by her parents John M. and Estelle S. McGlone, sister and brothers, and her husband of 51 years (in 2002).

Mrs. Everett is survived by her son, Richard Jr (Julie), and two grandchildren, Madeline and Richard III.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Thursday, December 2, at 12:00 noon in St. Mary's Chapel at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make a donation payable to "Holy Spirit Catholic Church." Check memo reference: "Alyce Everett." Please send to the attention of Monsignor Dillon, c/o Holy Spirit Catholic Church.




