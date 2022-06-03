Evereteze, Carolyn

EVERETEZE, Dr. Carolyn, Ph.D.



It is with profound sadness that we announce that Dr. Carolyn Elizabeth Broy Evereteze, Ph.D., passed away peacefully in her home in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at age 74. She was born in Camden NJ, raised in Boston, MA, and moved to Atlanta, GA in 1979. Dr. Evereteze earned her PhD in Psychology at Clark Atlanta University and later founded the Creative Balance Institute to provide personal and professional counseling services as well as coaching services to families and individuals. Celebration of life service is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 3 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Today, visitation will be from 1 to 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, mbfh.com, 404-349-3000.



