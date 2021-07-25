EVE, Janet



Janet Louise Riker Eve, age 90, passed away on July 18, 2021. She was born August 21, 1930, to Thaddeus Weed Riker and Fannie Rhea Preston, both college professors. During her third year at University of Texas, while studying fine art, Jan met and later married Philip Henry Eve, Jr. They moved around the southeast, had four children, and settled in Decatur, Georgia, where she lived for the rest of her years.



As a teen, Jan taught swimming at Camp Tejas. As a mom, she spent summers watching her sons play baseball. She loved reading & watching the Atlanta Braves and tennis. She travelled the world, visiting 23 countries. She hiked, camped, canoed, swam, and kayaked until age 88. She loved the beach and gathering with her family and friends.



Jan retired from IRS after 30 years. Later, was a census taker and poll worker. She led and was a member of Saturday Happy Hikers, Roadrunners, and Splashdancers Synchronized Swim Team. She volunteered for many activities including: the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, Tennis portion; Red Cross, Peachtree Road Race; Fox and Alliance Theatres; was a council member, fire marshal, and librarian for Clairmont Crest Apartments (where she lived since 2003). She was a member of a bridge club, DAR, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.



Jan is survived by her children; Philip III (Ellen) of Cumming, Diana (Allan) of Flowery Branch, John (Lynn) of Franklin, NC, and David (Robin) of Hendersonville, NC; nine grandchildren:Philip IV (Tara), Rachel, Mark, Michael, Alex, Kyle (Lauren), Joel, Lange, and Max; five great-grandchildren; Reagan, Caroline, Preston, Baylon and Arlen. A private memorial service is planned for the near future. Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Bart's Episcopal Church, Atlanta.



