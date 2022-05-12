ajc logo
EVANS, Willena Dale

Mrs. Willena Dale Evans, age 76, of Greensboro, Georgia passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, of natural causes. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Brown Andrews; brothers, Frank and Whitfield Brown; nieces Sandra, Bridget, Valerie, Debra, Wanda, Tabitha; nephews, Travis and Gregory; a host of great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and abundance of friends. Preceding her in death was her mother, Anna Mary Brown; father, Whit Brown; brother, Larry Brown; sister, Geraldine Turner Kilpatrick; husband, Tommy Evans; and her grandparents. .

Mrs. Willena Dale Evans was the successful owner of Dale International Inc. Her legacy is defined by her community and political advocacy in Fulton County, Georgia. She lived a beautiful, dignified life as a discerning woman of exquisite taste. She provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Anyone that truly knew her, knew she was a diligent worker with a big heart and an everlasting spirit.

Family and friends were touched by her kindness, humor and mild temperament, and a source of positivity whenever she spoke. She loved fiercely and deeply. We take comfort in knowing that Willena Dale Evans, is now at peace surrounded by light.

