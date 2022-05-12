EVANS, Willena Dale
Mrs. Willena Dale Evans, age 76, of Greensboro, Georgia passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, of natural causes. She is survived by her sister, Barbara Brown Andrews; brothers, Frank and Whitfield Brown; nieces Sandra, Bridget, Valerie, Debra, Wanda, Tabitha; nephews, Travis and Gregory; a host of great-nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, and abundance of friends. Preceding her in death was her mother, Anna Mary Brown; father, Whit Brown; brother, Larry Brown; sister, Geraldine Turner Kilpatrick; husband, Tommy Evans; and her grandparents. .
Mrs. Willena Dale Evans was the successful owner of Dale International Inc. Her legacy is defined by her community and political advocacy in Fulton County, Georgia. She lived a beautiful, dignified life as a discerning woman of exquisite taste. She provided comfort and solace while asking little in return. Anyone that truly knew her, knew she was a diligent worker with a big heart and an everlasting spirit.
Family and friends were touched by her kindness, humor and mild temperament, and a source of positivity whenever she spoke. She loved fiercely and deeply. We take comfort in knowing that Willena Dale Evans, is now at peace surrounded by light.
