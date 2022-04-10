EVANS, Thomas



Thomas Eugene Evans, age 86, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Frances Cercone Evans of Marietta, Georgia for 58 years. Tom was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania on August 3, 1935. He was the son of the late Benjamin Evans and the late Helen Streeter Evans. Tom served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a Bachelor in Business Administration degree in 1961. He began his career at Western Electric/A T & T and retired after 30 years. He began a second career as a tax consultant at H & R Block and retired a second time after 25 years in 2020. Tom leaves behind his daughter, Shari Evans Wood, and his son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Samantha Evans. He also leaves behind his beloved and cherished grandson and granddaughter, Jordan Wood and Kelsey Wood. Tom was an intelligent and charismatic person and everyone who met him loved his zest for life. He loved to travel, and his most favorite destination was NYC. His enthusiasm for music and Broadway shows was ardent, and he passed those loves down to his children and grandchildren, of whom he was very proud. He was a great conversationalist and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. Tom was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church for 48 years, where he served in the Knights of Columbus. The funeral will be held at 2PM on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3401 Lower Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30068. The family will receive friends and family at 1PM in the Hospitality Room. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the ceremony at Indian Hills Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our site at Thomas Evans Obituary-Marietta, GA(dignitymemorial.com)



,