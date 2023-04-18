X

Evans, Richard

Obituaries
EVANS, Richard "Dick"

Richard M. Evans passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather, he was born October 5, 1928 in Aliquippa, PA. His beloved wife, Katherine preceded him in death on August 17, 2011, after 60 years of marriage. Dick was a graduate of Carnegie Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh, PA 1953. He served two tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before joining IBM, retiring after 31 years in sales and marketing.

He was very active in retirement as a consultant for business shows, a tour director for bus tours, volunteer for the Atlanta Symphony, and a docent for both the Atlanta Botanical Gardens and the Atlanta High Museum of Art. One of his main passions was presenting art lectures to the Woman's Club at the Rivermont Country Club. A few other interests were gardening, involvement with the Methodist Church in Roswell, bridge, and a constant desire to learn new things.

Dick is survived by five children - Patricia (Allen) Snyder, Barbara (Steve) Hauke, Tom (Sue) Evans, Craig (Denise) Evans and Susan (Gary) Critelli; nine grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wounded Warriors Project or to the Atlanta Humane Society.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


