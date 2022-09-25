EVANS, Paul Christopher



Paul Christopher Evans, age 47, of Norcross, Georgia, passed of health complications on September 5, 2022. Paul was born in Phoenix, AZ, to Gary Jay Evans and Rae Callanan Evans. He and his only sibling, Nicole (Nikki), grew up best friends and playmates. Rae homeschooled both children, preparing them well for practical life and work. Paul most recently worked as an Infrastructure Architect. Although colleagues in that technical world attest to Paul's competence, skill and diligence, Paul might not have counted technical work his favorite job. He spent time in the late 1990s in Japan, teaching English in a volunteer setting. His generous heart and love for people blossomed in that environment. For weeks after his return to the U.S., Paul did not reset his watch. Even into recent years, he studied Japanese in his spare time. Paul took his work very seriously, but he enjoyed connecting with friends in his off-hours, including in his online gaming community.



Paul engaged with his extended family whenever possible. Blessed with some two dozen cousins, he traveled to weddings and reunions as a matter of priority and often planned vacations around family visits. He stayed in the Atlanta area in recent years in order to be close to his father. Friends, both local and international, will miss Paul's delightful laugh, keen sensitivity, and willingness to help if any of them called on him.



Paul is survived by his father, Gary; and his wife, Jennifer Brown Evans; and Paul's sister, Nicole Evans Voltolina; aunts, uncles and cousins in both Callanan and Evans families are mourning him as well. His mother, Rae Callanan Evans, and all of his grandparents preceded Paul. Although we miss him, we know this brief life is not God's final answer, and we are thankful.



Leaf Cremation of Georgia handled the remains and the family is planning a Virtual Celebration of Life service in the future.



To honor Paul's memory, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org

