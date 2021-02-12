EVANS, Mijoshski



Mijoshski "Josh" Antwon Evans, a Tennessee Titans Super Bowl XXXIV Starter, will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Ram Stadium.



Evans, the 48-year-old Chambers County native, is a 1990 graduate of Lanett High School and the son of Beverly Evans and Sandy Atkinson, Jr. He is also the father of Morgan Evans, Joshua Evans, and Noah Evans.



Josh played collegiately at Jacksonville State University for one year. He then accepted a scholarship to attend UAB (University of Alabama Birmingham), where he played on the first UAB football team from 1991-1995. At UAB, he was a four-year starter who was named to their Athletics Hall of Fame.



Evans was selected to play in the 5th Annual Blue & Gray All-Star Football Classic on December 24, 1994, in Montgomery. Furthermore, Josh was signed as an undrafted free agent in 1995 by the Houston Oilers and stayed with them during the franchise move to Tennessee. In 2002, Josh signed to play with the New York Jets, with whom he spent the last three seasons of his NFL career.



Evans, the small-town hero, spent many hours volunteering and providing sponsorship to his community. His life accomplishments, downfalls, and determination bestowed inspiration to all.



Mijoshski "Josh" Antwon Evans was a real MVP. The game of his life is a headline that reads, "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."



Celebration of life service for Mr. Mijoshski "Josh" Antwon Evans will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 12:00 PM, at Ram Stadium, 130 Sportsplex Dr., Valley, AL 36854. Interment: Pine Crest Cemetery, Alabama. Viewing and Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021, from 4 PM to 6 PM. Services entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, 770-909-8800



