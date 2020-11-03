EVANS, Marvalyn Octavia
Age 55, of Conyers, passed away Nov. 1, 2020. Service Private. Divine Mortuary Services, Lithonia, GA.
Divine Mortuary Services, LLC - LITHONIA
5620 Hillandale Drive
