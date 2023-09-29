Obituaries

Evans, Margie

File photo
File photo
Sept 29, 2023

EVANS, Margie

Age 80, of Atlanta, GA, passed on September 7, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, September 29, 2023 at 12 PM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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