Evans, Mabel

EVANS (LIECHTY), Mabel "Norma"



Mabel "Norma" Liechty Evans, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Marietta, Georgia. She was born on June 24, 1928, in Springville, Utah. Norma served an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Western States from 1949 to 1951. She then married Paul Evans on September 20, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple of the church.



Norma and Paul raised their five children primarily in Murray, Utah (near Salt Lake City), New Carrollton, Maryland (just outside Washington, D.C.), and Chamblee, Georgia. She was the consummate wife and homemaker, always making sure that Paul and her children had what they needed to be happy and successful. She consistently put others above her own needs, both within and outside of her family. She and Paul were married 48 years before Paul passed away in May of 2000.



Norma was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Including her full time mission, her church service spanned nearly 70 years. She held important leadership positions in the women's organization of the church. She also served as an ordinance worker in the Atlanta Georgia Temple of the church for 32 continuous years.



The three most important things in Norma's life were: her love for the Lord; her love for her family; and her love for serving others. She was famous for dipping chocolates at Christmastime; making "animal" pancakes for her grandchildren; and taking meals to whomever needed them. She was also an accomplished pianist, much to the delight of her family and everyone else who heard her play.



She is survived by her brother, Edgel (Nina) Liechty of Provo, UT; her five children, Marvin (Paula) Evans of Watkinsville, GA; Carolyn Evans of Vineyard, UT; Russell (Daria) Evans of Vineyard, UT; Cheryl (Joe) Sutherland of Marietta, GA; and Christine (Tim) Dobson of Canton, GA; and 14 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Brigham and Lula Liechty, and five of her siblings, Carroll Liechty, Dell Liechty, Dean Liechty, Bernice Thomas, and Jay Liechty.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:00 AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6449 Glenridge Dr, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the church. A second service will be held on January 4, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home in Spanish Fork, UT. Immediately after the service, Norma will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in the Spanish Fork City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Norma's memory to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



For those unable to attend, the Funeral Service will be live-streamed online. You can join by visiting the H.M. Patterson-Oglethorpe Hill website, under "Obituaries".



