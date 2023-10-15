EVANS, Judith Munoz



August 19, 1940 -



October 10, 2023



Judith "Judy" Munoz Evans, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia, the city where she was born on August 19, 1940. Judy was the only child of Beverly Altobellis Munoz and Otis Monoz. Her father was the manager of The Capital City Club, where Judy has fond memories from childhood. Judy spent her childhood in Atlanta roaming The Capital City Club and her Italian grandmother's Victorian house on West Peachtree Street. During High School, Judy moved to Aiken, South Carolina to attend Saint Angela Academy. Following High School graduation, Judy attended The University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Omega Pi sorority, graduating with a B.A. degree in Journalism.



Judy was very proud of her career with Cox Newspaper Group and The New York Times Company and her Atlanta heritage. Judy loved all things "Atlanta" including The Varsity, and Oakland Cemetery. Judy was life longer learner, and an avid reader. She enjoyed attending lectures at the Atlanta History Center, The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation, and the Margaret Mitchell House, where she was a member. Judy member of Christ the King Catholic Church on Peachtree Road in Atlanta and volunteered for The Women's Auxiliary at Piedmont Hospital of Atlanta and the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, Rabun Gap, Georgia.



Judy is survived by her devoted son, Kevin W. Baker and his wife, Candace; and nephews, John and Robert Munoz. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Hoyt Evans, with whom she enjoyed many years of travel, and trips to their cabin on Lake Rabun.



Graveside memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 18, 11:00 AM, at the Sunrise Chapel, Arlington Cemetery, Atlanta Georgia.



In lieu of Flowers, please consider making a donation to the Atlanta Humane Society or the Morgan County Humane Society in Judy's honor; a cause dear to her heart.





