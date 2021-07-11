EVANS, John Louis



John Louis Evans of Decatur, GA passed away July 7, 2021 at 90 years of age. Mr. Evans taught history for 65 years, beginning at Murphy High School for over 30 years, during many of which he taught at Bass High School's night program as well. After he retired from the Atlanta public school system, he taught at many continuing education programs until May of this year. A funeral service will be held Monday, July 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Peachtree Corners Presbyterian Church, with visitation from 12:30 – 1:30 at the church. Interment will be in Prosperity Cemetery in Chamblee. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

