Evans, John

EVANS, Sr., John H.



Graveside Services for John H. Evans, Sr., 88, of Covington, GA will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 1:00 PM at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Rd., Decatur, GA, 30035. VISITATION TODAY from 5 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA, 30079. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.

