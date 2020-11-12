X

Evans, John

EVANS, Sr., John H.

Graveside Services for John H. Evans, Sr., 88, of Covington, GA will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 1:00 PM at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Rd., Decatur, GA, 30035. VISITATION TODAY from 5 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA, 30079. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079 (404)294-5500.

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale

351 North Clarendon Ave.

Scottdale, GA

30079

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

