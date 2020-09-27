

EVANS, Jennie Lee





It is with great sadness that the family of former Richmond, Virginia resident, Jennie Lee Evans (77), announces her passing on Tuesday, August 11 in Roswell, Georgia after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.



Jennie was born in Richmond VA, on October 20, 1942, to parents Helen and Bill Evans. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1959 and went on to attend the Medical College of Virginia, obtaining her graduate degree in Physical Therapy in 1965. Jennie then moved from Richmond to Atlanta, Georgia, and worked for Easter Seals, Emory University Hospital, and eventually owned her own Physical Therapy practice.



Jennie is survived by her dearest friend Elise Thomas, her sister Anne Glover (Bill), her sister-in-law Patsy Evans, sister-in-law Iris Evans, and her brother Jim Evans. She is also survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, their spouses, and children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and William O. Evans, her brother William Evans Jr., her brother George Evans, her sister-in-law Jerri Evans and her dear friends Bob Ventura and Harlen Perry.



In lieu of flowers, Jennie asked for contributions to be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Kidney Foundation, or an animal shelter of your choice.



Jennie's full obituary can be viewed on the Leaf Cremation of Georgia Website.



https://www.leafcremation.com/obituaries/Jennie-Lee-Evans?obId=18096858#/obituaryInfo

