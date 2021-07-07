ajc logo
Evans, Ina

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EVANS, Ina Claire

Ina Claire Evans, 86, passed on June 30, 2021. Viewing will be held Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Meadows Mortuary Chapel 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. This civil right activist will be fondly remembered for her fourteen years of service as a member of the Atlanta Public Schools Board of Education.

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

