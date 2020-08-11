EVANS, Herman Lee Mr. Evans, age 67, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Private Graveside Services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, August 11, at Glen Haven Memorial Garden, Macon, GA. Survivors include his two children, Hermana "Lori" Evans-McCall and Luchisha J. Herbert (Mark A.), grandchild, Mekhi D. Thompson, sisters, Doretha Bradley (Randy) and Loretha Brooks. Public Visitation will be held Monday, August 10, from 2 PM - 3 PM, ONLY Jones Brothers Mortuary.

