<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">EVANS, Burton Robert "Bob"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mr. Burton Robert "Bob" Evans, age 91 of Atlanta, Georgia (formerly of Jefferson, Georgia) who entered into rest Saturday, May 1, 2021. Mr. Evans was born in Harvey, Illinois the son of the late Burton Webb Evans and the late Ruth Carlson Evans. Mr. Evans was a U.S. Navy Veteran and served as a Medical Corpsman during the Korean War, received his MA in Education and his PHD in Entomology from the University of Maryland, Degree in History from Milliken University in Decatur Illinois, Master of Public Health from Tulane University and was retired as a Scientist Director of the U.S. Public Health Service. Mr. Evans and his family lived in Jefferson for twenty-four years before moving to a retirement community in the Atlanta area, and was a former member of the Jefferson First UMC and the Jefferson Lions Club and currently a member of the Sardis UMC and a volunteer with the Atlanta History Center. In addition to his parents, he is preceded by a sister Joan Evans Mullen.<br/><br/>Survivors include his wife of sixty-one years, Jennifer Mann Evans, children, Robert Evans (Evelyn), Will Evans, Jennifer Anne Cornelius (Brad), Tim Evans (Killian). Five grandchildren, Sandy Evans May (Graeme), Michael Evans (Hanna), Emma Cornelius, Lonnie Cornelius and Banks Evans.<br/><br/>In accordance with Mr. Evans wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a private family memorial service will be held at a later time.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sardis United Methodist Church, 3725 Powers Ferry Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia. 30342 or to the Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, NW, Atlanta, Georgia. 30305.<br/><br/>Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia.<br/><br/>Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com</font><br/>