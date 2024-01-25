EVANIAK, John Joseph



John Joseph Evaniak, 98, passed away on January 17, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. A native of Buffalo, NY, John was born on September 27, 1925 to the late Nicolas (Mickolaj) and Mary (Marya) Evaniak (Iwaniuk). He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael, Gus, Walter, Leonard; and sister, Helen Szvoren.



John is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 64 years, Joan Evaniak (née Gracz); sons, Mark and Dean Evaniak; daughters, Cynthia Kearns (Lance) and Pamela Alexander (John); and brother-in-law, Msgr. Henry Gracz.



Friends will be received by his family on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at the Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Atlanta, GA, from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, followed immediately by a funeral service at 2:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests charitable donations to Reading is Fundamental (RIF.org) or the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (BarbaraBush.org), in memory of John's love of reading.



