Eubanks, Rufus

Obituaries
1 hour ago

EUBANKS, Sr., Rufus S.

Mr. Rufus S. Eubanks, Sr. of Decatur, GA peacefully transitioned on February 22, 2022. Home-Going Service will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, 1:00 PM at Greenwood Baptist Church, 240 Aikenton Rd., Monticello, GA 31064, Bishop Nicholas A. Curry, Pastor, Rev. Tracy Adams, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lawnwood Memorial Park, Covington, GA. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will be held Friday, March 4, 2022, 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Remains will lie in-state at the church from 11:30 AM until service hour. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of loving family and friends. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177.

www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street

Covington, GA

30015

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Featured
