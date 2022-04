ETHRIDGE, Timothy



Timothy Carlton "Tim" Ethridge, of Riverdale, age 64, passed away on March 27, 2022.



Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Family will receive friends 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Riverdale First Baptist Church, 6805 Church Street, Riverdale, GA 30274.



In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Masonic Home of Georgia, Endowment Fund, 1417 Nottingham Drive, Macon, GA 31211.